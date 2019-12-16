MAYS LANDING, N.J. (CBS) — Staff members of a South Jersey congressman are resigning because their boss is reportedly switching parties. Democrat Jeff Van Drew is said to be joining the GOP.

We’ve obtained the resignation letter signed by five aides, saying the congressman’s decision does not align with their values.

CBS3 was at Congressman Van Drew’s Mays Landing office Monday.

Switching parties is not like switching from a blue to red necktie.

Several of his staff members reportedly resigned since news broke that Van Drew plans to change parties and local republicans are not throwing their unbridled support behind him.

Van Drew has held various public offices for more than two decades in South Jersey, most notably as a state assemblyman and senator.

He won the second district congressional seat in 2018 after Republican Frank Lobiondo decided not to run again.

This is one of New Jersey’s heaviest-leaning republican districts and most agree that Van Drew won because of his long-time service and strong following in the area.

Switching parties does not come as a total shock since Van Drew was one of only two congressional democrats to vote against starting the impeachment process and he considers himself a political moderate.

So far we’ve been unable to reach his chief of staff to learn Van Drew’s exact plans, but this is certainly a move that has angered democrats and has local republicans proceeding cautiously.

This is what his colleague Donald Norcross says:

“Jeff Van Drew owes an apology to all those who endorsed and supported him…Whatever party he claims to represent, Van Drew is just plain wrong to support Trump’s corrupt actions. I look forward to supporting the Democratic candidate next year who will truly represent South Jersey’s values.”

And as for the republicans Gloucester County GOP Chairwoman Jacci Vigilante says:

“While Congressman Jeff Van Drew will be welcomed into the Grand Old Party he will have to earn our trust…Mr. Van Drew needs to understand we have three qualified candidates seeking the Republican nomination in the Second Congressional District who have been working hard to gain County support, which means, if he plans on seeking the nomination, he has a lot of catching up to do.”

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates as Eyewitness News learns more about Congressman Van Drew's plans.