LONGPORT, N.J. (CBS/AP) – Pollution control teams were responding Monday to a marina in South Jersey after two large boats caught fire. The fire at the Seaview Harbor Marina in Longport broke out around 1 a.m.
The Coast Guard says the vessels are about 50 to 60 feet long and each was carrying about 1,000 gallons of fuel. The boats were partially submerged at their docks.
A National Guard truck was brought in to spray foam to contain the fire and to try to keep the fuel from spreading across the water.
There were no reports of injuries.
Officials were trying to determine what caused the fires.
