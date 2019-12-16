Comments
LONGPORT, N.J. (CBS/AP) – Pollution response teams were responding Monday to a marina in South Jersey after two large boats caught fire. The fire at the Seaview Harbor Marina in Longport broke out around 1 a.m.
Joe Stewart who works at the Marina tells Eyewitness News the flames destroyed two boats about 58 to 65 feet long. He says both were winterized and sitting above the water.
It happened at the end of the F-Dock.
The pollution response teams are evaluating a fuel spill that may have happened.
There were no reports of injuries.
Officials were trying to determine what caused the fires.
