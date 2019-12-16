Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies welcomed two new players to Philadelphia on Monday. Manager Joe Girardi and General Manager Matt Klentak introduced recently signed pitcher Zach Wheeler and infielder Didi Gregorious with a press conference this morning.
Gregorious talked about how he will fit into the locker room.
“I’m not going to come here and say ‘I’m the leader,’ I’m not that type of guy. If they want to talk to me I’m always open, just the way I look at it. I’m not going to come here and step on anybody’s foot,” Gregorious said.
The Phils say they’ll keep looking for other possible additions to the team.
