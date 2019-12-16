  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized a shipment of 37 counterfeit Louis Vuitton handbags in Philadelphia on Thursday, according to officials. Three boxes labeled as “Lady Bag Samples” initially arrived on Nov. 25.

Officials say the handbags were destined to a residence in Logan Township, New Jersey and if they were authentic had a suggested retail price of $130,610.

credit: Customs and Border Protection

CBP officers suspected the shipment to be counterfeit and detained it.

“Customs and Border Protection officers encounter a wide variety of counterfeit consumer goods, like these trademark-infringing handbags, and we continue to work with our trade and consumer safety partners to identify and seize counterfeit products when we encounter them,” said Casey Durst, Director of Field Operations for CBP’s Baltimore Field Office.

