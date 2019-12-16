PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation delivered some holiday cheer on Monday. Eyewitness News was at the Ford Police Athletic League in South Philadelphia for the eighth annual Holiday Dinner Basket Surprise event.
Volunteers packed and then distributed dinner baskets and gifts for 280 families in Philadelphia and Camden.
Eagles’ safety Malcolm Jenkins says this takes the stress out of the holidays for families in need.
“We don’t want people to be making decisions between what they will put on the table or if they’re going to get gifts or even having that stress. It’s just an opportunity to bless some people. I’ve been fortunate enough to be able to have dinner and family every holiday,” he said.
The baskets included a turkey, stuffing, mac and cheese and all the trimmings.
