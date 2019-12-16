Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The countdown is on to get holiday packages out on time. Here are some shipping deadlines to keep in mind if you’re using USPS, FedEx, UPS or Amazon to send gifts that need to arrive before Dec 25.
The last day for FedEx Ground and home delivery is Dec. 16. The deadline for 2-day delivery is this Friday. FedEx does have a same-day option in some cities on Christmas.
For UPS 3-day you have until this Dec. 19 and 2-day air is Dec. 20. The deadline for next-day air is Dec. 23.
At the post office, the deadline for First-Class Mail is Dec. 20 and Priority Mail is Dec. 19. For more information on your local USPS shipping options, click here.
Here are the dates for Amazon free delivery before Christmas:
Dec. 14: Last day to order and get free delivery on orders over $25, free for all customers
- Dec. 18: Last day to order items eligible for Standard Shipping, free for Prime members
- Dec. 22: Last day to order tens of millions of items, free for Prime members
- Dec. 23: Last day to order more than 10 million items eligible for One-Day Delivery (coast to coast, free for Prime members with no minimum purchase)
- Dec. 24: Last day to order millions of items eligible for Same-Day Delivery (free for Prime members in eligible areas on orders over $35, order by 9:30 a.m. local time)
- Dec. 24: Last chance for free two-hour grocery delivery, reserved exclusively for Prime members in select cities. Order by 5 p.m. local time (3 p.m. in select locations) for Whole Foods Market and 8 p.m. local time for Amazon Fresh
- Dec. 24: Whole Foods Market stores, Amazon Books, and Amazon 4-star stores are open Christmas Eve (store hours vary by location)
- Dec. 25: Give the gift that keeps on giving with online purchases of Amazon Gift Cards and Amazon Prime
