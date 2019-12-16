Comments
CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) – Firefighters are battling a fire at the Habitat Apartments on Park Boulevard. The fire broke out around 11:30 a.m. Monday, and it quickly grew to two-alarms.
CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) – Firefighters are battling a fire at the Habitat Apartments on Park Boulevard. The fire broke out around 11:30 a.m. Monday, and it quickly grew to two-alarms.
Heavy flames could be seen coming from a second-floor apartment.
Emergency crews say you should avoid the area around Park Boulevard for now.
You must log in to post a comment.