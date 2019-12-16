Early Dismissals:Several schools in the area will be closing early due to wintry weather. Check the updated list here.
By CBS3 Staff
CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) – Firefighters are battling a fire at the Habitat Apartments on Park Boulevard. The fire broke out around 11:30 a.m. Monday, and it quickly grew to two-alarms.

Heavy flames could be seen coming from a second-floor apartment.

Emergency crews say you should avoid the area around Park Boulevard for now.

