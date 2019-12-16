  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Fire crews battled a two-alarm blaze at a chemical plant in Southwest Philadelphia Monday night. Officials say the fire at Kinder Morgan’s Point Breeze Terminal, near the intersection of 63rd Street and Passyunk Avenue, was first reported around 6:45 p.m.

It was placed under control at 9:20 p.m. The fire reached two alarms before being placed under control.

 

Kinder Morgan says the fire was discovered at a cargo pump at the plant. The facility has been shut down and evacuated.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

There is no word on what started the blaze.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story. 

