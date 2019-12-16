  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Fire crews are battling a two-alarm blaze at a chemical plant in Southwest Philadelphia Monday night. Officials say the fire near the intersection of 63rd Street and Passyunk Avenue was first reported around 6:45 p.m.

The fire has reached two alarms and is currently not under control.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story. 

