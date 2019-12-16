Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Fire crews are battling a two-alarm blaze at a chemical plant in Southwest Philadelphia Monday night. Officials say the fire near the intersection of 63rd Street and Passyunk Avenue was first reported around 6:45 p.m.
PFD is responding to a fire between storage tanks near 63rd & Passyunk. Updates to come. pic.twitter.com/nYv8xJHJqF
— Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) December 17, 2019
The fire has reached two alarms and is currently not under control.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
