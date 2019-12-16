PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Fire crews battled a two-alarm blaze at a chemical plant in Southwest Philadelphia Monday night. Officials say the fire at Kinder Morgan’s Point Breeze Terminal, near the intersection of 63rd Street and Passyunk Avenue, was first reported around 6:45 p.m.
It was placed under control at 9:20 p.m. The fire reached two alarms before being placed under control.
PFD is responding to a fire between storage tanks near 63rd & Passyunk. Updates to come. pic.twitter.com/nYv8xJHJqF
— Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) December 17, 2019
Kinder Morgan says the fire was discovered coming from a cargo pump next to an ethanol tank. Ethanol was released from the tank but is contained at the facility.
Officials are monitoring air around the facility to gauge any impact to the community.
The facility has been shut down and evacuated. No injuries have been reported at this time.
There is no word on what started the blaze. At least 100 firefighters responded to the blaze.
