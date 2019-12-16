



MAYS LANDING, N.J. (CBS) — South Jersey Congressman Jeff Van Drew is reportedly switching parties. Elected as a Democrat, he’ll be shifting to a Republican and the fallout has been swift.

“Well look the guy is a coward, he doesn’t have any morals clearly,” said Michael Suleiman, chairman of the Atlantic County Democratic Committee.

Fellow Democrats are blasting Rep. Van Drew as several newly-resigned members of his staff say the New Jersey Congressman is switching to the Republican Party over his opposition to impeaching President Donald Trump.

“It’s his prerogative not to do the right thing but instead of facing the music from guys like me and leaders in our party throughout the district, he decides to take the easy way out,” Suleiman said.

Staff Members Resigning After Finding Out South Jersey Congressman Jeff Van Drew Switching Parties

Suleiman sent Van Drew a letter earlier this month, imploring him to support the impeachment. He says within the party there has been a growing movement to support a different Democrat in next year’s congressional primary election.

“You know, we were ready to cut him loose. I think he saw that,” Suleiman said.

Van Drew is being welcomed by South Jersey Republicans, but Gloucester County GOP Chairwoman Jacqueline Vigilante says Van Drew receiving re-election support is far from certain.

“Congressman Van Drew has fought us in South Jersey for 20 years on everything. So we hope it’s authentic and it’s a real switch,” she said.

Van Drew was elected as a moderate Democrat in a Republican-leaning district. Voters are coming to grips with his expected party change.

“I don’t think that it’s right because he was elected as a Democrat to support the people of this district,” said Letecia Allen.

“I think it took a lot of forethought and backbone to switch parties. I think the country is just severely divided right now,” said Mullica Hill resident Mark Lucas.

As South Jerseyians await an official word from Van Drew on switching parties, candidates on both sides of the aisle are lining up to replace him next November.