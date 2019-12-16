Comments
RADNOR, Pa. (CBS) — Officials are investigating after several credit cards were stolen from lockers at a yoga studio in Radnor Township Friday. The credit cards were taken from unsecured lockers at Bulldog Yoga, located at 775 E. Lancaster Avenue between 9:45 and 10:45 a.m.
Staff members say an African American woman with short hair, wearing a hat took an unguided tour through the facility and left after exiting the locker rooms.
Two victims reported several credit cards were stolen from their wallets and used in various locations in Suburban Square and Plymouth Meeting.
If you have any information about this crime, contact the Radnor Police at 9-1-1.
