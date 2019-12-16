WEATHER ALERT:Winter weather advisory for Chester, Montgomery, Bucks And Berks Counties until 10 a.m.
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s an encouraging update to the story of a stray, malnourished dog that walked into a Fishtown house this weekend and the homeowners took her in. The homeowners named the dog Suzy.

She needs a lot of medical treatment.

According to the man who took Suzy in, he’s already received $15,000 in donations.

Jack Jokinen said any extra money after veterinarian bills will go to charity.

