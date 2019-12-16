Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s an encouraging update to the story of a stray, malnourished dog that walked into a Fishtown house this weekend and the homeowners took her in. The homeowners named the dog Suzy.
She needs a lot of medical treatment.
According to the man who took Suzy in, he’s already received $15,000 in donations.
Jack Jokinen said any extra money after veterinarian bills will go to charity.
