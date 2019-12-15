Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 21-year-old man has died and another man is fighting for his life after police say they were shot in a triple shooting. The incident happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. on at the intersection of H and Thayer Streets in the city’s Kensington section on Sunday.
Police say the 21-year-old was shot once in his head and rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he later died.
Another man was shot in the face and was placed in extremely critical condition at the hospital.
A third victim was shot once in their left leg and rushed to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children in unknown condition.
No arrests have been made.
An investigation is ongoing.
