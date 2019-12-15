PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This week, President Donald Trump could be just the third president in U.S. history to be impeached. Now, Pennsylvania’s top Republican Sen. Pat Toomey is weighing in on the process.

“I think it’s appropriate that the president gets a fair trial here,” Toomey said. “I think it would be extremely inappropriate to put a bullet in this thing immediately when it comes over.”

That’s a bit of a break from some of the senator’s more outspoken Republican colleagues who say they already have their minds made up.

“I am clearly made up my mind. You’re weaponizing impeachment and I want to end it,” Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham said.

“I’m going to coordinate with the president’s lawyers so there won’t be any difference between us about how to do this,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.

On Twitter on Sunday, the president again denounced the impeachment process as a hoax and predicted “we will win” ahead of a pivotal House vote, possibly as soon as Wednesday.

“If the Senate Republican majority refuses to discipline him through impeachment, he will be unbounded. And I’m gravely concerned,” Delaware Sen. Chris Coons said.

Lawmakers will consider two articles of impeachment against President Trump: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The president has said he is looking forward to a Senate trial complete with witnesses.

“I’d tell the president if somebody’s ready to acquit you, I’d sort of get out of the way,” Graham said.

Sixty-seven senators would have to vote to convict the president to remove him from office.