Comments
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A gas leak in Allentown has forced families into the cold. Officials say a leak has impacted several properties on the 900 block of North 7th Street on Sunday.
An evacuation is underway.
Nearly 50 people were impacted by the gas leak. Officials say they’re being offered to stay on a warming bus as a temporary shelter.
Crews with the fire department are on the scene investigating the cause of the leak.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.