  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm Sunday
    11:35 PMInspira Health Sports Zone
    12:05 AMJoel Osteen
    12:35 AMEntertainment Tonight
    01:35 AMMade in Hollywood
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Allentown News, Local, Local TV

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A gas leak in Allentown has forced families into the cold. Officials say a leak has impacted several properties on the 900 block of North 7th Street on Sunday.

An evacuation is underway.

Nearly 50 people were impacted by the gas leak. Officials say they’re being offered to stay on a warming bus as a temporary shelter.

Crews with the fire department are on the scene investigating the cause of the leak.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

Comments