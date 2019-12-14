Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police supervisor was critically wounded after officials say they were involved in a car accident in North Philadelphia. The crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of North 11th and Hamilton Streets on Saturday.
Investigators say a gray Chevrolet Traverse ran a stop sign at 11th and Hamilton Streets and struck the supervisor’s police cruiser.
The supervisor was rushed to Jefferson Hospital and placed in critical condition.
Five people, including four children, were in the Chevy. They were sent to the hospital, complaining of minor pains.
