PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — La Salle University has placed its women’s soccer team on disciplinary probation after an investigation found examples of “non-violent, power differential hazing.” The probation is effective immediately until Dec. 31, 2020, a university official says.
According to a university spokesperson, the investigation found no evidence of behavior warranting disciplinary action against any one individual.
As part of the probation, La Salle will require all members of the soccer team to complete an educational workshop and training on bystander intervention.
“At La Salle, we adhere to the Lasallian values and promote a campus community of inclusivity, mutual respect and solidarity. Deviations from these tenents are antithetical to our mission and will not be tolerated,” a La Salle University spokesperson said in a statement.
A La Salle official says there will be restrictions for the spring season too and the student-athletes will be involved in community service activities throughout the next academic semester.
