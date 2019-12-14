ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Already shorthanded, the Philadelphia Flyers suffered more injuries in their 4-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night. Forwards Scott Laughton and Tyler Pitlick left the game with undisclosed injuries.
Eric Staal scored twice and the Wild continued to dominate on home ice. Zach Parise also scored for Minnesota, which is 9-0-3 in its past 12 games at Xcel Energy Center.
Flyers’ Oskar Lindblom Likely Out For Season After Being Diagnosed With Rare Type Of Cancer
Only Boston and the New York Islanders have longer home point streaks this season.
James van Riemsdyk scored and Carter Hart made 24 saves for Philadelphia.
The Flyers face the Jets in Winnipeg at 5 p.m. on Sunday. It’s unclear if Laughton and Pitlick will be able to play.
