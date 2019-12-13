



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police and family are making a plea for any witnesses to come forward after an elderly woman carrying groceries was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in Northeast Philadelphia. Police say 82-year-old Yulia Sherman was crossing the road at Bustleton Avenue and Hendrix Street on Thursday, around 6 p.m., when a car hit her.

Sherman was from the Somerton section of Philadelphia.

Police say Sherman had just finished grocery shopping when a vehicle struck her and kept going.

Investigators believe that vehicle is possibly a dark-colored SUV.

“Ms. Sherman was coming from the Netcost Market with groceries. She was crossing in the crosswalk right out front of the entrance to the Leo Mall, 11800 Bustleton Avenue, when she was struck by a vehicle that kept going. We have a description of a dark-colored SUV, last seen possibly northbound on Bustleton Avenue,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Mark Overwise said.

Sherman’s relatives spoke about her life as a leader in this community. Mark Ingerman, Sherman’s son-in-law, says Sherman was a business owner who immigrated to the United States from the Soviet Union in 1978.

“I can’t say anything more about her soul that is more giving. She’s an angel. We will miss her and her grandkids will miss her,” Ingerman said.

Ingerman and his wife, Alla Sherman, are pleading for anyone to come forward.

“Somebody had to have seen something. I am asking you from the bottom of my family’s heart, please, please reach out to the local police,” Ingerman said.

“If anybody witnessed that accident, please contact the police as soon as possible so that our family can be at peace and we can find out exactly what happened,” Sherman said.

Police are searching nearby security cameras for any leads on the driver.

Yulia Sherman left behind two children and five grandchildren.