WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – A Wilmington woman has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for setting a fire that resulted in the deaths of three firefighters in 2016. Beatriz Fana-Ruiz was drunk and on anxiety medication when she set a fire in her father’s home on the 1900 block of Lakeview Road in the Canby Park section.
Fana-Ruiz, who lived in the home, said she was angry about her living situation and unhappy with her life when she set the fire in the home’s basement.
The fire quickly spread into the ceiling and weakened the floor joists.
Wilmington Fire Lt. Christopher Leach and Senior Firefighter Ardythe Hope died after the first floor collapsed and the men fell into the burning basement. Senior Firefighter Jerry Fickes was also killed as he tried to pull Lt. Leach from the fire and another portion of the ceiling collapsed onto him.
In August 2019, Fana-Ruiz pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, first-degree arson and assault.
ICE has filed a detainer against Fana-Ruiz, seeking her deportation to her home country of the Dominican Republic when released from custody in Delaware.
