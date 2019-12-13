Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The family of 10-year-old Semaj O’Branty, who was shot in the head while walking home from school, says the boy is now fully awake and conscious. Semaj was shot in the head during a drug-related shootout on the 2000 block of Margaret Street in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood on Nov. 6, police say.
The alleged shooter has not been caught.
Police still haven’t found that red Pontiac G6 that the shooter was riding in.
Semaj’s uncle, 22-year-old Ernest Richardson, was charged for his role in the incident. Police say he tried to shield the boy and fired back at the alleged shooters.
If you have any information, you are urged to call police.
