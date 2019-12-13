PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An elderly woman carrying groceries has died after police say she was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run. The incident happened shortly after 6 p.m. at the intersection of Hendrix Street and Bustleton Avenue in the Somerton section of Northeast Philadelphia on Thursday.
Police say 82-year-old Yulia Sherman was struck by a possible black Jeep traveling in an unknown direction. The driver then fled the scene.
“Laying on the street in the northbound lanes, she was unresponsive,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “She had trauma to her head. Medics pronounced her dead on the scene at 6:20 p.m. It was possibly a dark or black colored vehicle. But we are not certain at this time. We’re not even sure of the direction the vehicle was seen after striking this 82-year-old female.”
Though multiple people called 911, police have yet to find any eyewitnesses.
“When police arrived, there were good Samaritans doing CPR,” Small said. “We have all of their information. They were interviewed by accident investigators. But those individuals stated they did not see the auto accident. Do the right thing. Turn yourself in. Call 911.”
Investigators are canvassing the busy shopping plaza hoping to find surveillance video of the suspect’s vehicle.
No arrests have been made.
CBS3’s Greg Argos contributed to this report.
You must log in to post a comment.