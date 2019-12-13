Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 30-year-old man has died after he was shot multiple times throughout his body inside a barbershop. The incident happened at a barbershop located on the 2900 block of West Norris Street in the city’s Strawberry Mansion section on Friday night.
The victim was shot several times and rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he later died.
According to police, a 31-year-old man was also taken to the hospital with a possible graze wound to his head. He’s in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
An investigation is ongoing.
You must log in to post a comment.