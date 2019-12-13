  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you need a good laugh this weekend, we’ve got just the thing! Michael Rapaport, star of the Netflix show “Atypical,”  is in town and on stage.

The actor and comedian is bringing his Disruptive Comedy tour to Philly.

The always funny and always talking trash Rapaport stopped by our studios and sat down with our Pat Gallen to talk about comedy, acting and Philly sports!

Watch the full interview below:

You can catch Michael Rapaport at Helium Comedy Club this Friday and Saturday. For more information on tickets, click here.

