Man Gunned Down Outside Dorjul Apartments In Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – The search is on for a suspect after a man is shot and killed in Wilmington, Delaware. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Thursday on the 3400 block of Lancaster Pike.
Officials say the victim was shot while sitting inside a parked vehicle at the Dorjul Apartments.
Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
