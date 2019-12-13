



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Flyers left winger Oskar Lindblom will miss the rest of the 2019-20 season after being diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma, the team announced on Friday. Lindblom will undergo further testing next week and then begin his treatment immediately afterward.

“The Flyers will do everything possible to support Oskar and assist him in securing the best care available,” Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said in a statement. “Out of respect for Oskar and his family, the team will have no further comment at this time and asks that Oskar be afforded a period of privacy so that he may focus his efforts on his treatment and a return to full health.”

Ewing’s sarcoma is a rare type of cancerous tumor that grows in the bones or soft tissue around bones and has a high rate of being cured, according to WebMD. It tends to impact males more often and impacts about 200 children and young adults in the U.S. every year.

The 23-year-old Lindblom, a 2014 fifth-round pick, is tied with Travis Konecny for the team lead with 11 goals in 30 games.