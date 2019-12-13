By CBS3 Staff
BRISTOL, Pa. (CBS) – Authorities have ruled an overnight house fire in Bucks County arson. The fire started around 1:30 a.m. Friday on Green Lane in Bristol.

Intense flames were shooting out of the roof of the home, but firefighters quickly got the fire under control.

Officials say the home was a vacant rental property.

 

One firefighter was taken to Lower Bucks Hospital with burns.

So far, no arrests have been made.

