Comments
BRISTOL, Pa. (CBS) – Authorities have ruled an overnight house fire in Bucks County arson. The fire started around 1:30 a.m. Friday on Green Lane in Bristol.
BRISTOL, Pa. (CBS) – Authorities have ruled an overnight house fire in Bucks County arson. The fire started around 1:30 a.m. Friday on Green Lane in Bristol.
Intense flames were shooting out of the roof of the home, but firefighters quickly got the fire under control.
Officials say the home was a vacant rental property.
One firefighter was taken to Lower Bucks Hospital with burns.
So far, no arrests have been made.
You must log in to post a comment.