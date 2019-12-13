BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS/CNN) — A mother and her 5-year-old daughter were found dead in a car in what Pennsylvania State Police are calling a murder-suicide in Bear Creek Township, Luzerne County. According to officials, they have been identified as 31-year-old Christina Tyler and 5-year-old Olivia Tyler, both of Wilkes-Barre.
They were found dead inside a car just off Laurel Run Road in Bear Creek Township, around 7 a.m. on Friday.
Right now, they are calling this a murder-suicide investigation and say no one else was involved.
The car was towed away from the area at about 10 a.m.
State Police haven’t released more information at this point, but they say this is an ongoing investigation and should have more details later.
