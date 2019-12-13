  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Army-Navy tradition continues this weekend in Philadelphia, with the teams meeting for the 120th time! But before they battle on the gridiron, the Patriot Games get underway on Friday.

The friendly competition features members of the academies testing their skills and battling for bragging rights.

It’s become a tradition at CBS3 to host a little rivalry of our own. Watch our team join members of the United States Military Academy and the United States Naval Academy for a friendly competition.

President Donald Trump is expected in Philadelphia on Saturday for the game.

Catch the game Saturday on CBS3 at 3 p.m.

