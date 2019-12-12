  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chances are some of the holiday gifts you bought online are still on the way. So how do you keep so-called porch pirates from stealing those presents from your home?

Here are some tips:

Sign up for delivery updates. The UPS My Choice program sends you updates and drop-off times to keep packages from sitting outside.

You can redirect packages to your office instead of your home address or pick it up at a facility or Amazon locker.

Also, many retailers offer free shipping directly to a nearby store where you can pick up your items.

