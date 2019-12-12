PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An elderly woman has died after police say she was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run. The incident happened shortly after 6 p.m. at the intersection of Hendrix Street and Bustleton Avenue in the Somerton section of Northeast Philadelphia on Thursday.

Police say an 82-year-old woman was struck by a possible black Jeep traveling in an unknown direction. The driver then fled the scene.

“Laying on the street in the northbound lanes. She was unresponsive,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “She had trauma to her head. Medic pronounced her dead on the scene at 6:20 p.m. It was possibly a dark or black colored vehicle. But we are not certain at this time.

“We’re not even sure of the direction the vehicle was seen after striking this 82-year-old female.”

Though multiple people called 911, police have yet to find any eyewitnesses.

“When police arrived, there were good Samaritans doing CPR,” Small said. “We have all of their information. They were interviewed by accident investigators. But those individuals stated they did not see the accident.”

Investigators are canvassing the busy shopping pala hoping to find surveillance vide of the suspect’s vehicle.

“Do the right thing. Turn yourself in,” Small said. “Call 911.”

Both northbound and southbound lanes of Bustleton Avenue and Hendrix Streets are currently shut down as authorities continue to investigate.

No arrests have been made.

CBS3’s Greg Argos contributed to this report.