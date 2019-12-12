PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia City Council passed a bill to ban plastic bags in retail stores and for deliveries. The ban was just one of the controversial bills tackled by lawmakers Thursday.

Mayor Jim Kenney says he plans to sign the bill into law. The rush in getting it passed is because Thursday was the last voting session of the year for the council and the last before a new council is sworn in.

The plastic bag ban was passed 15 to two. Councilmen Brian O’Neill and David Oh were the only two who voted against it.

The ban applies to all retail sales and deliveries in the city, including grocery and clothing stores.

This is the third time in 12 years that the bill was introduced and the first time it passed.

Unlike other plastic bans around the country, Philadelphia’s ban will not impose a penalty for violations.

At Thursday’s hearing, there was passionate testimony on the ban. One man who works at a grocery store said banning plastic bags would put him out of work.

“I do not want to lose the only job I have. I am struggling to find another one. I do not want to go through eight more years of unemployment,” Francis McCloskey said. “Don’t make me suffer through that. I don’t want to go through that again. I don’t want to be unable to pay my bills.”

When Kenney signs the bill, it will go into effect in July. That’s when a statewide prohibition on plastic bag bans expires.

The council voted on 96 bills on Thursday.