CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Officials in Camden are hoping to find residents who are willing to work in critical census jobs. Officials held two recruitment sessions on Thursday.
They say Camden is historically a “hard to count” community during a census.
For the upcoming 2020 count, census takers familiar with the city are needed to ensure that all residents are counted.
The jobs are part-time and pay $17.50 an hour.
For more information on the available jobs, click here.
