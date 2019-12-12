  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Burlington County News, Local, Local TV, New Jersey news

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Law enforcement in Burlington County recently assisted with a cold case in California. The remains of a young girl were found at a pumping station in San Francisco in 1976.

For 43 years, her remains went unidentified.

In June, a woman from Southampton who believed the remains may be of her niece provided New Jersey State Police with a DNA sample.

The California Department of Justice announced that the remains were identified as 14-year-old Judy Gifford.

