BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Law enforcement in Burlington County recently assisted with a cold case in California. The remains of a young girl were found at a pumping station in San Francisco in 1976.
For 43 years, her remains went unidentified.
In June, a woman from Southampton who believed the remains may be of her niece provided New Jersey State Police with a DNA sample.
The California Department of Justice announced that the remains were identified as 14-year-old Judy Gifford.
