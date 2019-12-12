Firefighters Battle Overnight House Fire In Magnolia

Comments
MAGNOLIA, N.J. (CBS) – It was a cold firefight as crews battled a house fire in Camden County overnight. Eyewitness viewer video shows flames and dark black smoke coming from a home on the 300 block of East Washington Avenue in Magnolia.
MAGNOLIA, N.J. (CBS) – It was a cold firefight as crews battled a house fire in Camden County overnight. Eyewitness viewer video shows flames and dark black smoke coming from a home on the 300 block of East Washington Avenue in Magnolia.
The call came in just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday and the fire was knocked down within 20 minutes.
No one was at home at the time and no injuries were reported.
You must log in to post a comment.