Firefighters Battle Overnight House Fire In Magnolia

By CBS3 Staff
Local, Local TV, Magnolia news


MAGNOLIA, N.J. (CBS) – It was a cold firefight as crews battled a house fire in Camden County overnight. Eyewitness viewer video shows flames and dark black smoke coming from a home on the 300 block of East Washington Avenue in Magnolia.

The call came in just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday and the fire was knocked down within 20 minutes.

No one was at home at the time and no injuries were reported.

