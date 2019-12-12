



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles have nominated defensive back and team leader Malcolm Jenkins for the 2019 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award. The award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field and excellence on the field.

Jenkins started the Malcolm Jenkins Foundation in 2010 after his rookie season with the New Orleans Saints and has been a huge face in the community ever since.

Congratulations to Malcolm Jenkins, our @Nationwide Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee!#WPMOY | #FlyEaglesFly — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 12, 2019

The foundation’s mission is “to effectuate positive change in the lives of youth, particularly those in undeserved communities.” While the organization originated in New Orleans, it has expanded to three other areas which have had an impact on Jenkins’ life: New Jersey, where he grew up, Ohio, where he went to college, and Philadelphia, where he currently plays and lives.

“Winning the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for me would be a huge honor and a way to acknowledge the work of everyone else who has allowed The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation to be what it is,” Jenkins said. “And that’s every volunteer, every person, that we’ve been able to engage with in the community, every partner, every sponsor, my wonderful board, who has been with us from the beginning, allowing us to operation in four different states. That’s my mother who has been the president and really the boots on the ground for the foundation since its beginning. If I were to win the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, I think all of those people deserve to be recognized for the great work that they do.”

Aside from his foundation, Jenkins also strongly advocates for social justice reform.

“I think it’s important for athletes on any level, but especially pro athletes, to use their platform for more than themselves, more than the monetary gains, but to really make an impact,” Jenkins said.

The winner will receive $250,000 donated to the United Way in their name to expand Character Playbook across the country and up to $250,000 donated to the charity of their choice. Each nominee will also receive a $50,000 donation to United Way in their name and up to $50,000 to the charity of their choice.

Jenkins was previously nominated for the award by the Eagles in 2017.

If Jenkins wins this year’s award, he will become the fourth Eagle to do so. Last year, Chris Long became the third Eagles player to win the award, joining Troy Vincent and Harold Carmichael.

The winner of the award will be announced at the NFL Honors ceremony on Feb. 1, 2020 — the eve of Super Bowl LIV in Miami.