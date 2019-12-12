Comments
CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police say a serial burglar is on the loose in Cheltenham. They released the below photos in hopes of identifying the man who has broken into at least three homes in the township’s La Mott section in early December.
One of the victims says the man came through the window of her home last Saturday morning.
“My daughter’s like, ‘Mom somebody is in the house’ and as I’m coming down I see him running out the door,” Syreeta Broaddus said. “It’s scary because he’s kind of bold to come on a Saturday morning. That’s when families is normally home. I just want him caught.”
Broaddus says since the burglaries, neighbors are all looking out for each other.
