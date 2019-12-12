



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An arrest warrant has been issued for the father of an 18-year-old man who was shot and killed by his twin brother. The other twin was initially the suspect but cleared of charges on Wednesday. Police sources tell Eyewitness News the Fugitive Squad and the Homicide Unit are actively looking for Aleem Gillard, the father of victim Suhail Gillard.

Sources also say the Gillard family has been in contact with police. Gillard is considered armed and dangerous.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said Gillard wasn’t supposed to have a gun since he’s a convicted felon.

“He should not have encouraged his three children – the twins and their 16-year-old sister – to play with the firearm. And after the accidental shooting resulting in the death of one of his twins, he should not have instructed his two surviving traumatized children to lie, so he could keep himself out of prison,” Krasner said.

Krasner dropped charges against twin Fayaadh Gillard at a court hearing.

“We have concluded that while Fayaadh did pull the trigger, he did not do so with criminal intent,” Krasner said. “This was a horrific accident for which the whole family will suffer, but for which he should not be held criminally liable under these circumstances.”

The police source also said that, according to the arrest warrant, Aleem Gillard faces two felonies — endangering the welfare of his 16-year-old daughter and illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. He’s also accused of lying to police and obtaining that gun.