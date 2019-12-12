PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery is officially done for the season. The Birds moved Jeffery to the injured reserve list on Thursday morning following a season-ending foot injury he suffered in Monday night’s overtime win against the Giants.
Head coach Doug Pederson revealed Tuesday that Jeffery’s injury was “significant.”
Roster Move: #Eagles have promoted WR Robert Davis from the practice squad to the active roster and placed WR Alshon Jeffery (foot) on Reserve/Injured.#Eagles have signed WR Deontay Burnett to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/iU4ip0oYCj
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 12, 2019
“For Alshon, it’s a little more significant and we’ll need to go through a course of action plan with him here pretty soon, probably,” Pederson said.
The Eagles promoted wide receiver Robert Davis to the active roster and wide receiver Deontay Burnett was signed to the practice squad.
Davis, a second-year receiver, caught one pass for 11 yards in three games while playing for the Washington Redskins this year.
The Birds are currently tied with the Dallas Cowboys for first place in the NFC East.
They hope to carry Monday night’s momentum with them to Washington when they face the Redskins Sunday at 1 p.m.
