TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The second phase of New Jersey’s black bear hunt is off to slow start. As of Wednesday, hunters have killed nine bruins since the hunt resumed on Monday.
That compares to 171 that were harvested during the first three days of the hunt, which took in place in October.
Hunters have faced rain and snow during the latest segment, which is restricted to firearms only.
Six of the bears killed were in Sussex County.
The six-day hunt is slated to end Saturday. It could be extended by four days if harvest objectives are not met.
