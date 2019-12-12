BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — It was a special send-off to the Burlington County Sheriff’s Department beloved K-9 Scottie. The 10-year-old Labrador Retriever has terminal cancer and worked his last shift on Wednesday.
Officers and staff from the sheriff’s department, prosecutor’s office and other county courthouse staff all had the chance to say goodbye.
“Scottie loves coming to work with his partner and using his nose to keep the occupants of the County Complex safe. He also loved assisting municipalities in the County with bomb calls and protective sweeps to keep all citizens safe. Scottie was not all about work though, he also enjoyed using his voice to talk to anyone that would listen,” the sheriff’s department said on Facebook.
Scottie’s handler, Detective Chris Snyder, says the K-9 officer is loved by everybody.
