PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA is making changes to its regional rail schedules to improve on-time service and reliability for riders. SEPTA says for most lines, select trains will be departing stations earlier or later than previously scheduled.
The updates will impact the Airport, Chestnut Hill East, Chestnut Hill West, Fox Chase, Glenside Combined, Lansdale/Doylestown, Manayunk/Norristown, Media/Elwyn, Paoli/Thorndale, Trenton, Warminster, West Trenton, and Wilmington/Newark lines.
There will be midday schedule adjustments on the Manayunk/Norristown, Media/Elwyn, and Wilmington/Newark lines to allow for work on overhead wires as well as track repairs.
Certain peak period trains on the Paoli/Thorndale line will be modified as Amtrak continues its tie and rail replacement project between the Malvern and Thorndale stations.
Train schedules along the Trenton line will be restored to pre-construction service timetables after Amtrak completed track work between the North Philadelphia and Holmesburg Junction stations.
Timetables for the West Trenton Line — which were updated in September — will be readjusted to improve running times.
These updates will go into effect on Sunday, Dec. 15.
For more information on regional rail schedules, click here.
