By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Cherry Hill news, Local, Local TV


CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) –  Cherry Hill police are searching for a couple wanted in an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven. It happened at the store on the 1800 block of Chapel Avenue East, around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say an armed man demanded money from the register while a female suspect took the cash out of the register.

Cherry Hill 7-Eleven Armed Robbery

The suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and several cartons of cigarettes.

The male suspect is described as a white male in his 20s or 30s, approximately 6 feet tall with a slender build. He was clean-shaven and possibly wearing a red bracelet on his right wrist.

The female suspect is described as a white female in her 20s, approximately 5 feet tall with a medium build. She was wearing a dark gray “Air Force” hooded sweatshirt and dark red sneakers.

If you have any information on this incident, call police.

