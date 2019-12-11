



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have increased patrols to synagogues and other places of worship after Tuesday’s deadly shootout at a Jewish market in Jersey City. Six people were killed, including a police detective.

Officials say the Jewish market was targeted and two shooters planned the deadly attack.

The incident began around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, when officers confronted two people they believed looked suspicious.

The ensuing standoff lasted hours, bringing a busy neighborhood to a standstill during an intense gun battle.

Police believe the suspects may have been planning an even larger attack. After reviewing surveillance videos, Jersey City officials say the two shooters targeted a Jewish kosher deli.

“We could see a van moving through Jersey City streets slowly, the perpetrators stopped in front and calmly opened the door with two long rifles, him and the other perpetrator and began firing,” Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said.

Two Jersey City officers who were on patrol just a block away, immediately opened fire on the suspects.

“Heroically placed themselves in the line of fire and both of them received gunshot wounds as a result,” Jersey City Director of Public Safety James Shea said.

Police say the shooting began at a cemetery before shifting to the deli. When it was over, Jersey City Detective Joseph Seals, three bystanders and the suspects were killed. Two wounded officers are expected to recover.

“Had they not responded in that location, more than likely more people would have died,” Fulop said.

Schools were locked down for several hours, sending parents into a panic.

“I got a call from my daughter. They told the kids it was an active shooter in the area and that they were going on lockdown,” Juan Cabrera said.

Based on the amount of ammunition found with the suspects, police believe they intended to kill many more people.

Investigators are not commenting on a motive, but The New York Times is reporting one suspect published anti-Semitic and anti-police posts online.

“The motives are still part of the investigation. I said this location. They exited the van and they proceeded to attack this location,” Shea said.

Authorities also found what they describe as an incendiary device in the U-Haul rental van used by the shooters.