PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — City leaders are offering solutions as Philadephia works to close homeless encampments. Officials say more than 1,000 people remain unsheltered on the streets of Philadelphia.
The city’s Encampment Resolution Pilot Program is serving as a model nationwide.
It includes intensive outreach efforts to place encampment residents into treatment and housing services.
“We work with homeless outreach and engage individuals on a consistent basis. What we’ve come to find is that once a resource is available, housing is available, people are willing to come in,” City Office of Homeless Services Chief of Staff David Holloman said.
Earlier this year in Kensington, the city closed homeless encampments near the epicenter of the city’s opioid crisis.
