Comments
MORTON, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag to be lowered to half-staff in honor of a Delaware County firefighter. Lt. Capt. Michael Malinowski of the Morton-Rutledge Fire Company fell ill responding to an emergency. He died the following day.
Black bunting hung over the firehouse on Wednesday.
Wolf ordered flags lowered on Wednesday and again on Saturday — the day of Malinowski’s funeral.
Malinowski leaves behind a wife and five children.
You must log in to post a comment.