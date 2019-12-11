Comments
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — An overturned train has caused a road closure in New Castle County, officials say. The train derailed in the area of Route 100 and Montchanin Road, near Adams Dam Road, around 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday.
Chopper 3 was over the scene on Route 100.
Route 100 between Kirk and Adams Dam Roads will be closed as crews work to get train cars upright and make track repairs.
No injuries were reported.
The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is leading the investigation.
