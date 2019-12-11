



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is firing back against President Donald Trump. The president on Tuesday night criticized Krasner’s criminal justice reform efforts during a campaign rally in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

“As we speak, a criminal illegal alien with three prior deportations is roaming free in Pennsylvania because he was released by the City of Philadelphia, the City of Brotherly Love,” Trump said. “You better get yourself a new prosecutor in this place, I want to tell you. That’s a horrible thing. It’s a national story how he wants everybody to not pay the price and you’re talking about not paying the price for rape, for murder, for other horrible crimes. How stupid can you be?”

Krasner responded directly to the president during a press conference on Wednesday.

“He is blowing a dog whistle. He is rallying rural sections of this state to despise everything that Philadelphia is — a city of immigrants, a city that is very diverse.

“President Trump, Philadelphia has got something for you. We are going to make sure that you lose Pennsylvania and we are going to make sure you do not return for a second term. You are not going to undermine and destroy our democracy and you are not going to stop the good and progressive district attorneys around this country from bringing meaningful criminal justice reform that is right, just and appropriate,” Krasner said.

Krasner invited Trump to meet with him when he is in town for the Army-Navy game on Saturday.